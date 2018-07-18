Project enhancements to fund children's learning

TIMELY FUNDING: Mrs Hall and Miss Reynolds with the Koala group after viewing the vacant land next door that will become an outdoor learning cenre.

TIMELY FUNDING: Mrs Hall and Miss Reynolds with the Koala group after viewing the vacant land next door that will become an outdoor learning cenre. Mike Richards GLA170718KNDR

BIRRALEE Kindergarten students will now be able to play and explore the great outdoors after receiving funding from the Queensland Government's Small Assistance Grant.

Birralee Kindergarten educator Tracey Hall said the funding of $19,615 will be used for learning and development programs.

"It will be used for a nature play and a learning outdoor classroom and go towards professional development,” Tracey said.

"There will be a Tree House, Indoor Play and the whole concept is sustainable and low impact living focusing on outdoor learning.”

Tannum Sands Kindergarten publicity officer Emily Costello said the funding of $15,804 will go towards several projects.

"The kindy acknowledges and appreciates the grant generously provided under the 2018 Small Assistance Grant for Early Years Services program,” Emily said.

"such as pre-school music education workshop, professional development and website project.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the grants of up to $25,000 each will help early years services enhance the learning, development and wellbeing of children in their communities.

"These grants support a range of activities and are available to Government-funded not-for-profit early years services and kindergartens run by a voluntary management committee,” Mr Butcher said.

The 2018 Small Assistance Grants, worth a total of $1.9 million, would be shared among 140 services statewide.

"They help provide better places for young children to learn through play and connect with parents and educators,” Mr Butcher said.

Tracey from Birralee was grateful for the funding the kindy will receive.

"To get something like that from the government would have taken years of parents fundraising,” Tracey said.