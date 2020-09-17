Progress: Where the Gladstone-Monto road works are at

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has provided an update on the construction project on the Gladstone-Monto Road.

WORKS to repair nine floodways along Gladstone-Monto Road have reached an important milestone, with culverts now built at all sites.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd, said flood damage to the roadway had been an issue with culverts too narrow to handle the vast volumes of water.

“Where they failed, churning floodwaters backed up and ate away the road,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“The Gladstone-Monto Road is part of our key freight transport link servicing the local resources sector and underpins business and job growth in the region.

“It is clear that the better we become at preparing for and mitigating against disasters, the less adverse impact they will have on our communities.

“With the region already under immense pressure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Government will continue to work closely with state authorities to ensure communities have all the support they need to recover.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project was progressing well.

“By last month, existing floodways had been demolished, side tracks built to enable continued access and other site preparation works completed,” he said.

“Base slabs and box culverts have now been built at each of the nine floodways.

“The next stages of reconstruction will involve embankment and road works, rock stabilisation, road sealing and landscaping works.”

Eligible reconstruction works are jointly funded by the Australian and Queensland Governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

For up-to-date information on road works and other traffic information, visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.