Progress update for Gladstone's 300MW solar farm

BRIGHT IDEA: Wirsol Energy, a major shareholder of Renew Estate, has already built a solar farm at the Whitsundays. Tegan Annett

GLADSTONE'S anticipated Rodds Bay Solar Farm is experiencing slight delays.

Renew Estate gained approval for its 300-megawatt facility earlier this year, with plans to start building late this year and be fully operational by the first quarter in 2020.

The renewable energy company recently announced the facility would now commence construction early next year with plans to be operational by mid-2020.

The site 50km south of Gladstone is expected to provide enough power for about 88,000 homes.

Director Simon Currie said at maximum capacity the solar farm would require roughly 300 workers, providing plenty of employment opportunity for the region.

He said the company would collaborate with local training organisations to ensure job-seekers were equipped with the necessary skills.