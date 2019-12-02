Progress on upgrades to shopping centre carpark, new stores

The first stage of a $4.2 million upgrade to the carpark at Stockland Gladstone is complete.

WORK is progressing on the $10 million facelift at Stockland Gladstone, with stage one of carpark upgrades complete and a new store to open this week.

As part of the recently completed first stage of the $4.2 million upgrade to the East Mall carpark, the centre now has additional parking, an elevator and a roof connecting the mall for weather protection.

The Dawson Highway access to the mall has also reopened.

Stage two of the carpark upgrade will start in January and includes further asphalt resurfacing and shade sails to the upper deck carpark.

"Huge thank you to you all for your patience while we work to bring you a better Stockland Gladstone," the centre said.

The improved carpark also features more disabled and parents-with-prams spaces.

Meanwhile, signs are up for the first of the four new stores at the West Mall as part of a $5.2 million upgrade.

Smokemart will open at the new premises on December 4.

Renovations to the centre's bathrooms, upgrades to the traffic intersection, carpark resurfacing and new shade sails were also included in the upgrades.