Program to help women fleeing domestic violence

HELP: QSuper are launching a new program to help womening fleeing domestic violence.

A NEW domestic and family violence pilot program which places secure communication devices into temporary motel accommodation is set to be launched in Gladstone.

DVConnect has teamed up with QSuper to provide women fleeing domestic violence access to a secure device to contact a specialist DVConnect crisis counsellor via a video call.

The aim is to give women a "face to face” experience to feel better supported while staying in motel accommodation.

QSuper will fund and provide technology for the pilot which will be trialled in Gladstone and Bundaberg, areas which have limited or no after- hours or weekend face-to-face support from specialist counsellors.

In 2017-18 there were 153 women and 231 children who spent 341 nights in motels in the Gladstone and Bundaberg areas.

Business transformation manager at DVConnect Michelle Wicks said women in regional areas who were temporarily placed in motels could feel isolated and were at risk of returning to potentially life- threatening situations.

"Unfortunately, emergency accommodation in a motel is often the first safe place for a woman and her children when fleeing domestic and family violence until more appropriate safe arrangement can be found”, Ms Wicks said.

"This is another example of QSuper making a real impact and standing up for victims of domestic and family violence.”