Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP: QSuper are launching a new program to help womening fleeing domestic violence.
HELP: QSuper are launching a new program to help womening fleeing domestic violence. Max Fleet BUN271112DOM2
News

Program to help women fleeing domestic violence

liana walker
by
30th May 2019 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW domestic and family violence pilot program which places secure communication devices into temporary motel accommodation is set to be launched in Gladstone.

DVConnect has teamed up with QSuper to provide women fleeing domestic violence access to a secure device to contact a specialist DVConnect crisis counsellor via a video call.

The aim is to give women a "face to face” experience to feel better supported while staying in motel accommodation.

QSuper will fund and provide technology for the pilot which will be trialled in Gladstone and Bundaberg, areas which have limited or no after- hours or weekend face-to-face support from specialist counsellors.

In 2017-18 there were 153 women and 231 children who spent 341 nights in motels in the Gladstone and Bundaberg areas.

Business transformation manager at DVConnect Michelle Wicks said women in regional areas who were temporarily placed in motels could feel isolated and were at risk of returning to potentially life- threatening situations.

"Unfortunately, emergency accommodation in a motel is often the first safe place for a woman and her children when fleeing domestic and family violence until more appropriate safe arrangement can be found”, Ms Wicks said.

"This is another example of QSuper making a real impact and standing up for victims of domestic and family violence.”

domestic violence dv connect qsuper
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

    premium_icon Two attempts at dramatic rescue operation for stranded boat

    News AFTER the first rescue attempt failed, crews returned to the vessel stranded off Heron Island.

    UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    News Two QFES crews were on the scene of the incident.

    Man suffers shoulder injury on boat at Baffle Creek

    premium_icon Man suffers shoulder injury on boat at Baffle Creek

    News He was transported to hospital in a stable condition

    • 30th May 2019 3:23 PM
    UPDATE: Driver suffers medical episode on the Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon UPDATE: Driver suffers medical episode on the Bruce Hwy

    News Emergency services crews were dispatched to the scene at 1.43pm

    • 30th May 2019 1:49 PM