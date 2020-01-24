Menu
Joe Oram with his Brangus stud bulls
Program helps graziers find sustainable solutions

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
ALMOST $1.5 million will be available to graziers across the Burnett, Mary, Fitzroy and Burdekin regions to develop land management plans.

The Grazing Resilience and Sustainable Solutions program has been designed to support beef cattle graziers in the reef catchments over the next three years.

Landholders will gain assistance to undertake infrastructure improvements like fencing, water troughs and erosion works.

Joe and Helen Oram of Cooinda, outside Calliope, participated in the former Grazing Best Management Practice Program.

Fitzroy region GRASS program team leader Matt Brown said the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries was working with the Orams to develop a land management plan.

“This plan will allow the Orams to apply for incentive funding that is available through the program,” Mr Brown said.

For more information, call DAF on 132 523.

