Program a big score for apprentices

YESTERDAY marked the beginning of a four-year journey for 10 apprentices at global engineering business Score Group.

The students are undertaking a fitting and machining apprenticeship, with the first year of their training to be based at CQUniversity.

CQUniversity fitting and machining teacher Alan Pead said the apprenticeship program is different compared to others.

"This will be done over a 12-month period and they'll do the bulk of their training during that 12 months with theory and workshop practical,” Mr Pead said.

"It puts them out in the workshop with the basic skills at the end of that 12 months to be able to perform a lot of the work.

"It will go for four years so it will be like a normal apprenticeship, but they'll have their training and most of their TAFE work done in that 12 months.

"This is a different take on what normally happens; they normally have a block release where they learn a small amount of information, then they go off to apply it and then come back and learn something else.

"When they have that (12-month) experience it will reinforce what they've already learnt.”

Mr Pead said Score Group's commitment to the program was an ambitious one, considering the company won't get anything out of the apprentices during the first year.

Score Group Gladstone operations manager Michael Stephen was delighted the company could bring the program to Gladstone after having worldwide success with it.

"We've run this program out of Bundaberg very successfully for three years,” Mr Stephen said.

"It really needed to work for the company for us to move here... we wanted to be here five years ago with what was happening at Curtis and Wiggins Islands.

"This is the exact same program we carry globally - we've got places in 30 different countries... and we run the same program at our Perth facility.

"At any one time we've got about 2000 employees worldwide and 300 of them would be apprentices.

"It's how we've managed to grow the company to where it is now - it's about developing young people into the specialised nature of the business.

"It's a large investment; an investment in the guys, in the town and for the company itself.

"About 70 to 80 per cent of the directors in the company globally are all ex-apprentices so there is that path.”

Score Group is based in Scotland.