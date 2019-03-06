Profile on The Glen's batting star Zane Robertson
Zane Robertson - The Glen
1: When did you start playing cricket?
Started at Yaralla.
2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?
It's a lot better than to play just the one game.
3: Your biggest strength in the game?
My power and timing of the ball and just reading the game.
4: Career highlights?
I got runs in state carnivals and scored four 50s and a couple of 90s.
5: Biggest influence?
My little brother Jake because we keep pushing each other.
6: Funniest team-mate?
Cameron Howard on the field because he livens everything up.
7: Most annoying team-mate?
Cameron Howard.
8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?
Greg Purdon letting the ball go and onto the stumps.
9: How can you beat BITS?
Score runs and take wickets and target Jason Batchelor and Terry Sawyer.
10: What's the best thing about playing the game?
Just hanging out with team-mates.