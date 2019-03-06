Menu
FORWARD DEFENCE: Zane Robertson in action for The Glen.
Cricket

Profile on The Glen's batting star Zane Robertson

NICK KOSSATCH
by
6th Mar 2019 3:00 PM
Zane Robertson - The Glen

1: When did you start playing cricket?

Started at Yaralla.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?

It's a lot better than to play just the one game.

3: Your biggest strength in the game?

My power and timing of the ball and just reading the game.

4: Career highlights?

I got runs in state carnivals and scored four 50s and a couple of 90s.

5: Biggest influence?

My little brother Jake because we keep pushing each other.

6: Funniest team-mate?

Cameron Howard on the field because he livens everything up.

7: Most annoying team-mate?

Cameron Howard.

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?

Greg Purdon letting the ball go and onto the stumps.

9: How can you beat BITS?

Score runs and take wickets and target Jason Batchelor and Terry Sawyer.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game?

Just hanging out with team-mates.

bits cricket club cricket central queensland cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

