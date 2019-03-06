Menu
Cricket

Profile on BITS' bowling star Ferguson Comrie

NICK KOSSATCH
by
6th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
Ferguson Comrie - BITS

1: When did you start playing cricket?

Two years ago and for BITS.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?

I like the best of three, but I think having a T20, 50-over and and a two-day game would be more fun (each with different points of you win).

3: Your biggest strength in the game?

Being able to eat non-stop while the team is batting.

4: Career highlights?

Getting ran out with one run needed to win.

5: Biggest influence?

My biggest influences are Kiernan Lord who was my coach. Terry Sawyer because he is so good that I always want to get him out.

6: Funniest team-mate?

The whole team.

7: Most annoying team-mate?

Don't know.

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?

Kid getting swooped by a plover while getting the ball in the outfield.

9: How can you beat The Glen?

I believe if we bowl good areas and bat the 50 overs out, then we have a good chance at being competitive.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game?

The team. We always have a laugh even if we are doing crap. Always back each other up, but also play hard when it comes to it.

bits cricket club cricket central qld cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated the glen cricket club
