Profile on BITS' bowling star Damien Levett
Damien Levett - The Glen
1: When did you start playing?
Early 2000s for The Glen.
2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?
It's necessary for the competition.
3: Your biggest strength in the game?
Bowling at the death of an innings.
4: Career highlights?
I took a hat-trick against Gracemere and a couple of five-wicket bags.
5: Biggest influence?
Watching the likes of Brett Lee and how he went about bowling.
6: Funniest team-mate?
Jason Myner when he was playing and he was good for a joke.
7: Most annoying team-mate?
Some
8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?
Carson Jones missed a catch and the ball hit him on his private parts.
9: How can you beat BITS?
To bowl well and contain Jason Batchelor is the key.
10: What's the best thing about playing the game?
Being together as a team.