Profile on BITS' bowling star Damien Levett

Damien Levett - The Glen

1: When did you start playing?

Early 2000s for The Glen.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?

It's necessary for the competition.

3: Your biggest strength in the game?

Bowling at the death of an innings.

4: Career highlights?

I took a hat-trick against Gracemere and a couple of five-wicket bags.

5: Biggest influence?

Watching the likes of Brett Lee and how he went about bowling.

6: Funniest team-mate?

Jason Myner when he was playing and he was good for a joke.

7: Most annoying team-mate?

Some

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?

Carson Jones missed a catch and the ball hit him on his private parts.

9: How can you beat BITS?

To bowl well and contain Jason Batchelor is the key.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game?

Being together as a team.