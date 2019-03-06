Profile on BITS' batting star Terry Sawyer
Terry Sawyer - BITS captain
1: When did you start playing cricket?
Ten years ago in Biloela then proper cricket for The Glen, Brothers and now BITS.
2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?
It's great to try something new and not just have dead-rubber games. It's good especially in regional areas.
3: Your biggest strength in the game?
To be competitive.
4: Career highlights?
Winning first-ever grand final against The Glen.
5: Biggest influence?
My parents driving me and my brother up from Bilo when we were younger.
6: Funniest teammate?
The Yasso boys.
7: Most annoying teammate?
Ky Hull and Jason Batchelor are like two little kids narking each other when together.
8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?
The Glen's Robbie Wolfe lost his shoe the same time as he released the ball.
9: How can you beat The Glen?
Bowl to our field and take our chances.
10: What's the best thing about playing the game?
It's such a leveller. It brings you down to earth.