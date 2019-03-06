Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BITS skipper Terry Sawyer
BITS skipper Terry Sawyer Contributed GLA240317CRICKETGFBI
Cricket

Profile on BITS' batting star Terry Sawyer

NICK KOSSATCH
by
6th Mar 2019 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Terry Sawyer - BITS captain

1: When did you start playing cricket?

Ten years ago in Biloela then proper cricket for The Glen, Brothers and now BITS.

2: Thoughts on this new best-of-three grand final series?

It's great to try something new and not just have dead-rubber games. It's good especially in regional areas.

3: Your biggest strength in the game?

To be competitive.

4: Career highlights?

Winning first-ever grand final against The Glen.

5: Biggest influence?

My parents driving me and my brother up from Bilo when we were younger.

6: Funniest teammate?

The Yasso boys.

7: Most annoying teammate?

Ky Hull and Jason Batchelor are like two little kids narking each other when together.

8: Funniest thing you have seen on the cricket field when playing?

The Glen's Robbie Wolfe lost his shoe the same time as he released the ball.

9: How can you beat The Glen?

Bowl to our field and take our chances.

10: What's the best thing about playing the game?

It's such a leveller. It brings you down to earth.

More Stories

bits cricket club cricket australia cricket central queensland the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Be honest': Charity asks for thieves to come forward

    premium_icon 'Be honest': Charity asks for thieves to come forward

    News 'Stealing from us means less money that we can distribute'

    BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    premium_icon BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    News This week's weather is not in line with the overall autumn outlook.

    Funds approved for Yarwun waste facility upgrade

    premium_icon Funds approved for Yarwun waste facility upgrade

    News The State Government granted billions in funding.

    6 houses over 600k to take your breath away

    premium_icon 6 houses over 600k to take your breath away

    News You'll want to look twice at these lavish property gems.