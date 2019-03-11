Menu
Kyla McKim-Hill.
Kyla McKim-Hill. Matt Taylor GLA110319EPIC
PROFILE: Kyla Mckim-Hill ahead of Epic Scrim this Saturday

NICK KOSSATCH
by
11th Mar 2019 10:21 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
ROLLER DERBY: With the annual Epic Scrim 19 just four days away. The Observer will take a look at some of the players who'll compete in this unique and quirky form of sport.

We profile young gun Kyla Mckim-Hill.

When did you start: This will be my fifth year in this sport.

Nickname: 'Woundicorn' because I have always like unicorn and the name just popped into my head.

Highlights: First away game in Toowoomba and it was my first competition game.

Lowlights: Not enough juniors in the sport, yet.

What drew you to the sport? I have been skating for ages and dad always skated and I have always come to training.

What do you hope to get out of it? To play more games.

What do your friends reckon? I think it's great because everyone is curious about it and so they come.

They come to watch games and friends are now attending roller discos.

epic scrimmage gladstone pcyc haul stars pcyc roller derby roller derby league
Gladstone Observer

