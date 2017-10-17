Professor urges councils to think outside the box

UPS AND DOWNS: The University of Queensland's Sara Dolnicar.

PEER-to-peer accommodation providers like Airbnb are challenging conventions in places like Gladstone and throughout regional Queensland.

The issue was brought up on day one of the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference yesterday.

University of Queensland Business School Department of Tourism professor Sara Dolnicar spoke about the new industry to a packed tourism forum.

"I think the biggest risk when something happens that disrupts our world view (is) we tend to get very defensive,” she said.

"So there's a risk that we throw the baby out with the bath water.”

Prof Dolnicar told council delegates from across Queensland it was worth harvesting the opportunities that come from peer-to-peer networks.

"That's instead of over-regulating and killing those opportunities,” she said.

"So really it's about finding the benefits and letting them develop and even supporting them.”

But Prof Dolnicar said it was important for councils to look at any potential risks that existed for them.

"Those (risks) may be location specific,” she said.

Prof Dolnicar said the key for local governments was to know there was no "one size fits all” solution.

Another benefit providers like Airbnb have, she said, is being able to respond in emergency situations like cyclones and floods.

"Let's say a cyclone hits and we have a lot of displaced tourists and residents. At the click of a button, suddenly all this accommodation is open to all these people,” Prof Dolnicar said.

A motion for the LGAQ to lobby the State Government to formulate a clear policy in response to the use of residential properties for short term accommodation will be debated on Wednesday.

This includes the possibility of requiring online booking agencies to provide councils with addresses, so they can help ensure properties comply with appropriate planning schemes and rating requirements.