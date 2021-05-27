Professor reveals what might have caused Callide catastrophe

At its peak, the incident at Callide Power Station affected 470,000 electricity users. Photo: File

Although investigations continue into the cause of the fire and breakdown at Callide Power Station on Tuesday, one CQUniversity professor hypothesises that coal dust or a hydrogen leak could be to blame.

Mechanical engineering professor and founder of the Clean Energy Academy, Mohammad Rasul said the power station fire and outage could have happened from coal dust ignition.

“According to CS Energy the recent power outage happened at Callide Power Station because of fire and an explosion in one of the plant‘s four turbines hall,” he said.

“At the Callide Power Station, the outage was due to an explosion, which can happen from coal dust ignition.

“When a fire ignites, oxygen, fuel, and heat is merged into the fire triangle which is a cause of explosion. This is triggered because of dispersion of confined dust.”

He said another possible cause was a hydrogen leak from the generator.

“There are many power stations that use hydrogen cooled generators,” Professor Rasul said.

“About 99.9 per cent hydrogen purity is needed to not to have an explosion.

“If a mechanical break happens in a turbine blade due to a crack, that can cause mechanical failure because it has high pressure and temperature.

“Turbine and generator relate to the shaft that can impact generator rotor breakage and subsequently hydrogen leak.

“When leaked hydrogen mixes with oxygen an explosion can happen through ignition.”

He added power outages could occur at power plants for a variety of reasons including weather events, equipment failures, distribution and transmission failures, and insufficient electricity generation.

