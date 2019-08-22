Professionals to put on a Hectic show at Benaraby

SMOKIN': Kyle Douglas drives a Toyota Hilux named LUXifer. He'll be showing it off at Hectic Skids on Saturday.

MOTORSPORT: The Benaraby burnout pad will get a workout on Saturday when Gladstone Auto Club welcomes three Brisbane-based cars to its Hectic Skids event.

Three professional burnout cars and drivers - Kyle Douglas, Nathan Harrison and Jamie Harvey - will be putting on a show in conjunction with the Hectic Skids program.

Douglas drives a Hilux called 'LUXifer', which has a 6/71 supercharged LS3 running fuel injection and methanol.

Harrison drives a VE Commodore wagon called 'Enhanced' with a 6/71 supercharged small block chevy with twin carbs on E85.

And Harvey has a VB commodore called 'Misfit' with a 6/71 supercharged LS1 running fuel injection on methanol.

All three cars compete across Australia and are often in the running for prize pools of up to $30,000.

It's a reflection of how big the burnout scene is becoming in the region according to Gladstone Auto Club treasurer and Hectic Skids co-ordinator Phil Knott.

"Our last competition saw 30 cars compete, our largest turn out to date, with spectator numbers exceeding 400 people. Hectic is growing fast,” Knott said.

"The Gladstone Auto Club is using the much-needed income from these events to proceed with our speedway track construction.”

Knott said the Hectic Skids format would involve four and six cylinder classes, V8s and a open/pro class held across three heats.

"The top five point scorers go into the final round and the winner is judged on this last run,” he said.

"Scoring is judged on instant smoke, constant smoke, volume of smoke and driver skill.

"Extra points are up for grabs for blowing each rear tyre inside the allotted two minutes.”

Saturday's action starts at 2pm with gates opening at 11am.

Tickets are $20 for adults and with a family ticket $50. Eftpos available.

There will be food and drinks available to purchase.

Check out the Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway Inc Facebook page for further details.