Professional bikini star wins big at major competition

WHITNEY-Rae Freyling has made Gladstone proud, winning the Southern Universe I-Pro Bikini Titles.

In the four months leading up to the competition, Ms Freyling has trained tirelessly, dedicating herself to a rigorous fitness regime.

"I do two hours of conditioning and cardio-type exercise a day and then one hour of weights a day, five days a week," she said.

Pulling off the wonder woman act with commitment and dedication, Ms Freyling said the win "was a dream come true."

"The bikini category basically means you need to be as lean and toned as you can possibly be," Ms Freyling explained.

"I absolutely love training and I bring it with me into all aspects of my life."

Ms Freyling is trained online by a coach located in Florida in the United States.

"My coach sends me a structured training program online," she said.

"I've had coaches in Australia too, but she's just the best."

To stay in shape, Ms Freyling said a huge part of her preparation revolves around her nutrition.

"Its a pretty strict diet ... I stick to chicken, avocado, rice, egg whites and things like that, but my diet didn't change too much in the lead-up to the competition.

"I didn't have to drop nearly as much food as others," she said.

When asked about the moments directly before the competition, Ms Freyling said "you never feel ready or perfect because you're always critiquing yourself.

"Wanting to improve is the backbone of this sport."

Ms Freyling said she is excited for her next two international competitions in October, which she said she wouldn't have been able to afford were it not for her sponsors PK's Automotive Servicing.