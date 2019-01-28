Professional advice central to young guns' success

Jimmy Keogh and Marcus Wheeler flanked by Fernando Alves and John Garside.

FOOTBALL: It was an experience of a lifetime for Central Football Club pair Jimmy Keogh and Marcus Wheeler.

They took part in an elite goalkeeping clinic recently held in Mackay.

Former Brisbane Roar head goalkeeping coach Fernando Alves and ex-Brisbane Roar and Queensland Academy of Sport assistant goalkeeper coach John Garside conducted the clinic.

Marcus said he took a lot out of the clinic.

"I took the opportunity to learn some new goalkeeping techniques and honing my skills with coaching from highly regarded goalkeeping coaches," he said.

"I also had the opportunity to meet and train with other 'keepers from around North Queensland."

Marcus is aiming high and wants to go as far as possible in the world game.

"The local football competition will start soon," he said.

"I am looking forward to a great season applying the skills that I have learnt.

"I will also be trialling for representative positions."

Alves has also been head of the elite goalkeeping program at the Australian Institute of Sport, national under-17 goalkeeper coach and national U20 goalkeeper coach.

In these roles he has participated in many World Cup and Asian Cup campaigns.

Garside has more than 30 years' coaching experience and played in the UK with Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley FC, and Wigan Athletic.

For more information about more clinics, phone John Garside on 0411233161 or email j.garside@bigpond.com.