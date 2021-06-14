Menu
Deputy Premier John Barilaro is suing a YouTube comedian for defamation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Producer accused of stalking top pollie

by Evin Priest
14th Jun 2021 10:25 AM | Updated: 11:07 AM

A producer for YouTube comedian Friendlyjordies has been charged after allegedly stalking and intimidating NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

NSW Police confirmed the arrest and charges of 21-year-old Kristo Langker in a statement to NCA NewsWire on Monday. The arrest followed a complaint by the Deputy Premier.

“A man has been charged following inquires by the fixated persons unit,” the statement read.

“At 5pm on June 4, a 21-year-old man was arrested at home in Dulwich Hill.

“He was taken to Newton police station and charged with two counts of stalking/intimidating with intent to cause fear or physical harm.”

The fixated persons unit will allege one offence was committed at Macquarie University on April 19, while the second is alleged to have occurred in Sydney on June 4 – hours before the arrest.

Mr Langker was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Newtown Local Court on June 24.

Mr Langker is a producer for comedian Friendlyjordies, whose real name is Jordan Shanks.

Mr Barilaro is suing Mr Shanks for defamation over a series of videos accusing him of corruption.

Mr Langker’s lawyers, Xenophon Davis, told NCA NewsWire they are also representing Mr Shanks in the defamation case.

More to come.

