A Gladstone process technician made the mistake of not counting how many home brews he consumed the night before, a court heard. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Process technician in court after home brew blunder

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A Curtis Island process technician’s thirst for home brew landed him in court on a drink-driving charge.

Michael Charles Peter Kelly, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the case to the court and Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

At 5.10pm on Sunday, January 24, police conducting static random breath tests intercepted Kelly driving an orange Ford Ranger ute on the Bruce Hwy at Benaraby.

Kelly submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result and he was transported for further testing.

A subsequent test returned a second positive result and displayed a blood-alcohol reading of 0.058 per cent.

Kelly told police he had not consumed any alcohol that day, however, he had been drinking home brew spirits from 4pm to 2am the previous evening and could not recall how many drinks he had.

Kelly could not offer a lawful or emergent reason for driving the vehicle at the time and was issued a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Morrow fined Kelly $325 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Convictions were recorded.

