Problem solvers wanted for first Gladstone GovHack

GovHack is coming to Gladstone for the first time on September 7-9.

IF YOU'VE got a flair for data, problem solving or computers then next month's GovHack could be right up your alley.

GovHack started in 2009 but this is the first time an event in the national competition has been held in Gladstone.

CQUniversity is hosting and sponsoring the September 7-9 event that is being run by the Gladstone LAN Group.

The annual competition is run across 46 hours with more than 3000 people participating around the country.

The premise of GovHack is encouraging and celebrating our technical and creative capacity with government for great outcomes, and building on the social and economic value of open data published by government.

"GovHack ... is a three-day event in which teams of people try to solve a real-world problem from publicly available government data," CQUniversity senior lecturer Linda Pfeiffer said.

"A group of challenges are presented and released on the Friday night and teams have to choose one of those.

"There's about a dozen challenges put forward from different organisations who have a real problem they need to solve and the teams have until the Sunday to come up with a solution to that problem - it could be in the form of a website or app."

Teams create a project page, proof of concept and a video that tells how data can be used.

Coders, designers, entrepreneurs, digital media creators, storytellers, analysts, journalists and anyone who wants to tap into the vast amount of information made available by governments are encouraged to participate.

"It's just not for IT people - we need creative thinkers and problem solvers as well," Dr Pfeiffer said.

"They'll come to the Gladstone Marina campus and either work there or at home."

The GovHack weekend starts at 6pm on Friday, September 7 and is open to anyone aged 12 and above.

Food is provided and entry is free but limited to 20 people. Participants must bring their own laptop/computer.

Cash prizes are available at local, state and national levels.