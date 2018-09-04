Menu
OVER AND OUT: A man caught sitting in his car with a blood alcohol reading of .102 and blew a .223 ten days later in similar circumstances.
Crime

Probation for man twice found drunk behind the wheel

Andrew Thorpe
by
4th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A MAN found drunk in his car by police twice in a month yesterday pleaded guilty at Gladstone Magistrates Court to being in charge of a vehicle under the influence of liquor and being in charge of a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

Police found Shane Anthony Goorden, 49, on June 19, 2016, sitting in the driver's seat of his car in bushland beside Bayside St at Cooloola Cove.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said it was apparent Goorden had been "making his own track" - he had knocked over a number of trees and the vehicle was lodged on a large tree.

An open box of cask wine and empty beer bottles were inside and keys were in the ignition.

Goorden recorded a blood alcohol reading of .102.

Police found him 10 days later - again in the driver's seat, this time at Tin Can Bay with the keys in the footwell.

He recorded .223.

Goorden's lawyer told the court he had been coming out of a bad relationship at the time, and pointed out the two incidents were in 2016 and Goorden had not re-offended since.

Magistrate Jason Schubert ordered Goorden serve six months' probation and disqualified him from driving for periods of three and six months.

Convictions were recorded for both offences.

Gladstone Observer

