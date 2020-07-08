Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

The woman was arrested after she breached orders to move on after causing a scene at Gympie Mcdonald’s while heavily intoxicated. Picture: File photo

The woman was arrested after she breached orders to move on after causing a scene at Gympie Mcdonald’s while heavily intoxicated. Picture: File photo

A mother-of-three who made a nuisance of herself by dancing drunkenly and blocking the entrance to the Gympie McDonald's in the wee hours of the morning has been placed on 15 months probation.

Corelle Sybenga, 38, pleaded guilty to contravening a move-on direction and being a public nuisance in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Just before 1am on March 13, police were called to a disturbance at McDonald's, where they found Sybenga drunk, dancing, and doing the splits to block the entrance.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Sybenga was "heavily" drunk and police told her to move on, and said she was not to come within 620m of the McDonald's for six hours.

At 1:55am police were called to River Road following reports of a woman running in the street.

Police found Sybenga lying on the footpath 70m from the McDonald's, with an employee trying to help her.

She had an open bottle of vodka lying beside her, and refused to stand up or grab her belongings when police asked her to move.

They arrested her and charged her with contravening the first move-on direction and being a public nuisance.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson said Sybenga had three children that lived with their father, who she was separated from and who told Sybenga she could only see the children if she stopped drinking.

Mr Anderson said Sybenga accepted that she had a drinking problem and had sought treatment.

He said she now lived in Woodford and had been seeing a pastor at an Anglican Church on the Gold Coast since April.

Mr Anderson said she saw slight improvement until June 3, when she put her leg through a glass pane after drinking and wound up in hospital for five days.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said it was clear Sybenga needed to be put on probation, and that she was a danger to herself. That was just what he did, as well as ordering her to get counselling.