Pro-gun Queen’s drastic downfall

SHE is the mum who became the face of the pro-gun lobby in America by pushing back against victims of school shootings and calling gun safety advocates "tragedy dry-humping whores".

But Dana Loesch is now looking for another platform after being dropped as spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association.

Loesch, 40, was let go as part of a shake-up at the powerful NRA last month amid what The New York Times described as "an organisational crisis".

The firebrand author and former television host made headlines regularly for her staunch defence of America's right to bear arms.

In March last year, the mum-of-two released a video just weeks after 17 students and staff members were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In the video, which was posted by the group's NRATV channel, Loesch made what appeared to be threats - threats that did not go unnoticed by the victims' families.

“To every lying member of the media, to every Hollywood phony, to the role model athletes who use their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents…Your Time is running out. The clock starts now."

Instead of looking internally, Loesch took aim at just about everybody.

"The sanctimony. The arrogance. The hatred, the pettiness, the fake news. We are done with your agenda to undermine voters' will and individual liberty in America," she said.

"So to every lying member of the media, Hollywood phony and role model athlete who uses their free speech to alter and undermine what our flag represents.

"To the politicians who would rather watch America burn than lose one ounce of their own personal power, to the late night hosts that think their opinion are the only opinions that matter.

"To those who bring bias and propaganda to CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times … your time is running out. The clock starts now."

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland victim Jamie, told a Senate hearing on gun violence the "NRA had put a target on all your backs".

Mr Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the Valentine's Day tragedy, hit back at the NRA.

"The NRA, a lobby that finances campaigns, that forces legislation, put out a video basically saying 'your time is running out'," he said.

"And here is Dana Loesch, in the video, talking to legislators who don't support her, members of the media who she called out … telling everybody who didn't support them their time is running out.

"If this was put out by a terrorist organisation, we would be raising the terror threat level in this country.

"Why are we letting this lobby have anything to do with D.C.? I don't understand it."

Loesch has upset others with her antics. She once said gun safety advocates are "tragedy dry-humping whores" before telling the audience at The Blaze: "I'm not watching my language".

She also told a gathering at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C. last year that the media "love mass shootings".

"I'll say it really slowly so all the people on the platform in the back can hear me loud and clear: Many in legacy media love mass shootings," Loesch said.

"You guys love it. I'm not saying that you love the tragedy, but I am saying that you love the ratings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold to you and many in the legacy media in the back."

She was confronted by a student who survived the Florida shooting at a town-hall meeting hosted by CNN last year.

In front of a hostile crowd, student Emma Gonzalez asked whether Loesch thought it should be harder for people to buy guns like the AR-15 rifle which was used to kill her friends.

"I don't believe this insane monster should ever have been able to obtain a firearm," Loesch responded.

"This individual was nuts," she said. "None of us support people who are crazy, who are a danger to themselves, who are a danger to others, getting their hands on a firearm."

Loesch told Gonzalez she was on her side.

"I have kids, and I'm not just fighting for my kids. I'm fighting for you. I'm fighting for all of you. Because I don't want anyone to ever be in this position again."

But later, she took aim at the network and dismissed the town hall meeting as a waste of time.

"What this town hall did was set dialogue back by I don't know how much. It pushed dialogue back," she told Fox News.

"I don't know how to describe it. I've never been in a situation like that. I showed up in good faith to have a discussion about the issue at hand. It was an embarrassment and they should be ashamed."

On Twitter, many are celebrating the NRA's decision to do away with NRATV - and in the process, the link to Loesch. Among them was Fred Guttenberg.

WOW!!! THIS HUGE NEWS. N.R.A. Shuts Down Production of NRATV. Good riddance to this vile, disgusting, lying, gun selling bunch who are part of the culture that lead to 40,000 gun deaths per year, including my daughter Jaime. https://t.co/ZC6am5SXRS — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 26, 2019

While Dana Loesch is trending because she was fired by the @NRA from NRATV, a reminder that she put KKK hoods on Thomas & Friends cartoon characters, said she hopes the Mueller report burns in an “AIDS fire,” and called gun safety advocates “tragedy dry humping whores.” pic.twitter.com/yKEsaET501 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2019

According to The New York Times, the NRA's second-in-command, Christopher Cox, resigned at the same time the NRA cut ties with its advertising firm and shut down NRATV.