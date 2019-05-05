Pro angler keeping his catches sustainable

PROFESSIONAL angler Johnny Mitchell is keeping it simple for this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp and it's all in the name of sustainable fishing.

On day two of the fishing competition the well-known angler took a blackspot tuskfish (10.2kg whole, 8.94kg gutted) up to the main stage to be weighed.

"That's a good-sized one but it could easily be beaten by someone else fishing this weekend,” Mr Mitchell said.

The Wild Adventures guide is big on sustainable fishing which is something the Boyne Tannum HookUp committee is pushing as well.

"As time rolls on I think people are recognising the value of the environment and the value of live fish,” Mr Mitchell said.

"Gone are the days where truckloads of fish are taken home by anglers.

"With big fishing competitions like this, if it was all catch-and-kill that could have a big impact on fish numbers.”

Mr Mitchell said it was important to do your homework before targeting a particular species, especially while catching and releasing.

"There's certain species of fish that don't handle catch and release like black jews caught between 10-20 metres of water where they commonly live,” he said.

"You might catch a 10kg fish, the next one might be 15kg but the winning fish for the weekend might be over 20kg.

"So someone could try and catch the biggest fish but in the process catch 20 jew and because they are caught out of deep water their likelihood of survival is slim.

"So the whole idea is to try and fish for a bigger one rather than catch multiples. Spanish mackerel are the same, they don't like catch and release, so there's anglers out there who can reach their bag limit in no time but you can't let those fish go.

"To try and catch a 25-30kg fish to win the weekend there's guys towing baits bigger than some of the fish that have been weighed in.

"That's to try and minimise the number of strikes they get therefore minimising the impact on the fishery by not letting small fish grab their bait because it's bigger than some of them.

"They might only get one bite for the weekend but if they hook up it's likely to be a whopper, so that's another way of reducing the footprint.”