Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

ON A MISSION: A Pro-Adani convoy rolled into the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp led by owner of the Grand Hotel in Clermont, Kelvin Appleton.

ON A MISSION: A Pro-Adani convoy rolled into the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp led by owner of the Grand Hotel in Clermont, Kelvin Appleton. Matt Taylor GLA050519ADANI

A PRO-Adani convoy travelling through the region took advantage of crowds at the Boyne Tannum HookUp at the weekend.

But convoy leader Kelvan Appleton denied the visit was to spread a "political message”.

Mr Appleton was one of five men in the four-car convoy and said the visit was a "direct rebuttal” to Bob Brown's Stop Adani convoy which toured Queensland last month.

"This is not a political message, but we have to look after our industry,” Mr Appleton said at the HookUp on Sunday.

Mr Appleton, owner of the Grand Hotel at Clermont, said the group's purpose was to visit central Queensland towns to discuss the importance of the coal industry.

"Eight days ago Bob Brown brought his little crew into our town and rubbished everything we stand for,” Mr Appleton said.

"We got together, got a bit of a following and we took up the opportunity to come down to the Boyne Tannum HookUp.”

Mr Appleton said he was sure there would be Gladstone residents supporting the movement.

A Pro-adani convoy rolled into the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp led by owner of the Grand Hotel in Clermont, Kelvin Appleton with Jason Thomasson, Jack Trenmann and former NRL player Dave Taylor. Matt Taylor GLA050519ADANI

"We just need to look around and see how much coal is involved in everything we do, not just in Gladstone but everywhere. It is a massive industry.

"And with the election coming up ... we are not fussy who you vote for but the Greens and Labor (parties) are dragging us to our knees.

"If we stop coal tomorrow, it is just not realistic.”

When asked whether he thought the family-friendly fishing event was an appropriate place to park up for the day, Mr Appleton said the group was just "sticky-beaking”.

It's understood the group wanted to donate a generator to the HookUp committee, but the offer was declined.

"No well, we don't have our signs here, we have our cars but we were in Gladstone anyway,” Mr Appleton said.

Mr Appleton said the convoy would travel through Mackay, Townsville and Bowen in the coming week.