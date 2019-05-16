Prized possession found at Tannum Sands beach

PRIZED POSSESION: Gold Coast man Brodie Tarrant (left) was relieved when Trevor Emerson was able to recover his wedding ring with a metal detector at Tannum Sands on Tuesday night.

A MAN who lost his wedding ring at the beach was saved a trip to the doghouse when a Gladstone treasure recovery service came to the rescue with a metal detector.

Gold Coast man Brodie Tarrant was only passing through Gladstone when he stopped at the Tannum Sands main beach with a mate to pass the footy on Tuesday afternoon.

It didn't take long for Mr Tarrant to realise his wedding ring had slipped off his finger and had buried somewhere under mountains of sand.

Mr Tarrant contacted Trevor Emerson of Treasure and Relic Recovery CQ and by 8pm, Mr Emerson had his team on the beach searching for the ring.

"Absolute legends” Mr Tarrant said.

"He had my wedding ring in my hands by 9.15pm...Worth every penny.”

Mr Emerson said the key to a successful search was having a recent image and being quick to call for help.

"We searched a 40 m by 30 m strip of beach,” Mr Emerson said.

"Mr Tarrant and his friend were using torches to see if they could catch a glimpse of it.

"They had to get back to the hotel by 9pm, they left and by 9.10pm I found it.”

Mr Emerson said the ring was returned to its' very-relieved owner.

"He was absolutely wrapped to get it back,” Mr Emerson said.

"Rings are typically what we get called out for - one of our first returns was an engagement, wedding and eternity ring set that had been missing for 12 months.

"We tracked the owner down through Facebook and were able to return it.”

Mr Emerson said he started his hobby service of metal detecting in January.

The strangest item Mr Emerson has found was an old mobile phone.

"It was down at the low tide mark, one of those Mobile 3 phones, very early model.

"We could never find the owner, it was too rusty.”