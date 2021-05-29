Menu
A horse float transporting thoroughbreds from Australia’s richest sale has crashed in the NSW Hunter Region, killing four prized mares.
News

Prized Magic Millions horses killed in road carnage

by Ava Benny-Morrison and Shayne O’Cass
29th May 2021 10:36 AM
Four prized racehorses involved in the Magic Millions sale in Queensland have been killed in a truck crash.

The horses were being transported on a float through the Hunter Region Saturday morning when the vehicle crashed about 6.25am.

NSW Police confirmed four horses had been killed in the crash at Jerrys Plains, near Muswellbrook.

Two men were treated for non-life threatening injuries and were transported to John Hunter Hospital.

The mares, whose identities are yet to be confirmed, were purchased at the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale on the Gold Coast earlier this week.

The accident sours what was a record breaking event for the company owned by Gerry Harvey with a total gross income of over $140,000,000 over the two-days trade.

Some of Australia and New Zealand's best mares changed hands at last week's auction including Chris Waller's champion racehorse, Arcadia Queen, who sold for $3.2m.

New Zealand's version of Winx, Melody Belle, was bought for $2.6m whilst the Anthony Cummings trained Mizzy fetched $2.2m.

The average price of the 615 individual horses at the sale was $232,247 with many of them pregnant to some of the nation's top stallions.

More to come

Originally published as Prized Magic Millions horses killed in road carnage

