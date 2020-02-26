Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.
The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.
Politics

Private schools may see funding boost

by Finbar O'Mallon
26th Feb 2020 12:35 PM

PRIVATE schools chosen by less well-off parents could receive a multi-billion dollar funding boost under changes proposed by the federal government.

New legislation introduced to parliament on Wednesday would change the way the government calculates the income of parents to measure of how much taxpayer money a school is entitled to.

"(This) will ensure more funding flows to the schools that need it most," Education Minister Dan Tehan told parliament.

The government estimates the change will open up an extra $3.4 billion for non-government school funding over the next decade.

"The new methodology will use the best available data to estimate the capacity of parents and guardians to contribute to the cost of schooling," Mr Tehan said.

It follows recommendations by the National School Resourcing Board to change the way the government calculated the incomes of student's parents and guardians.

More Stories

Show More
education funding government funding politics private schools

Just In

    Just In

      Insane new police car revealed

      Insane new police car revealed
      • 26th Feb 2020 12:41 PM

      Top Stories

        Expo to help teachers with STEM subjects

        premium_icon Expo to help teachers with STEM subjects

        News Gladstone’S CQUniversity campus will host a showcase of free educational resources for teachers of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

        • 26th Feb 2020 12:30 PM
        Forensic probe into claims Qld coal samples forged

        premium_icon Forensic probe into claims Qld coal samples forged

        Business Four members of its coal unit were suspended on Monday

        ‘Bloody oath’: Inland rail to Gladstone still in the mix

        premium_icon ‘Bloody oath’: Inland rail to Gladstone still in the mix

        News Project to Port of Gladstone a strategic priority for council.

        ‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

        premium_icon ‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

        Council News Only 83% of operation works are on track to be complete by June 30.