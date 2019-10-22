Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Private schoolboys’ sick chant on tram

by Rohan Smith
22nd Oct 2019 8:29 AM

 

Warning: Offensive content

Students from one of Melbourne's most prestigious private schools have been filmed chanting "disgusting" lyrics to a misogynistic song on a tram.

A large group of St Kevin's College boys in full uniform were recorded on a tram at South Melbourne on Saturday morning.

The video, recorded by a female passenger, shows the students chanting the following lines:

I wish that all the ladies

Were holes in the road

And if I were a dump truck

I'd fill them with my load

The tram was full of people, including children and elderly women, according to witnesses.

In a statement, the headmaster of the Toorak-based Catholic school for boys apologised.

 

St Kevin's College students sang an offensive song on a Melbourne tram on Saturday.
St Kevin's College students sang an offensive song on a Melbourne tram on Saturday.

 

"Students upset by the behaviour have already come to me and we have been following through in both a disciplinary and pastoral manner," headmaster Stephen Russell said.

"We have always and will continue to challenge such poor behaviour and misogynistic attitudes through programs at school and with the co-operation of parents."

The passenger who filmed the chanting, a woman who wanted to be known as 'Melanie', told ABC Radio Melbourne: "I thought it was disgusting."

She said she did not want to confront the group because she was worried about how they would react.

ABC News Breakfast host Michael Rowland went a step further, labelling the footage "disgraceful behaviour".

"It's much more than a sexist chant," he wrote on Twitter.

The group of students were travelling to an inner-school athletics carnival.

More to come

More Stories

chant editors picks melbourne offensive language tram

Top Stories

    FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    premium_icon FINAL REPORT: ATSB reveals findings into fatal plane crash

    News A REPORT into a plane crash at Agnes Water that killed a UK tourist found better restraints could have prevented such serious injuries.

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Net-free Boyne River takes a step forward

    News Steps to make Boyne River off limits to commercial netting operators has taken a...

    Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

    premium_icon Metal detecting world champion’s winning secret revealed

    News Gladstone’s Trevor Emerson is ecstatic to be named the first metal detecting world...

    Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    premium_icon Inaugural fishing competition raises vital funds for VMR

    News Gladstone’s generosity shines through after success of inaugural fishing...