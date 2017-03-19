Two men wash up on beach after chopper crash near Curtis Island...

AT ABOUT 3.50pm Saturday, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a rescue mission near Curtis island in the Cape Keppel region after debris from a helicopter had been found washed up on the coast.

Bits and pieces included fishing items, eskies and personal items, which an RACQ spokesperson said were consistent with a distress situation at sea.

The 12-hour search for a missing helicopter off the Central Queensland coast ended shortly after midnight when two badly injured men were located on a beach near Curtis Island.

During the search, the RACQ service found more items, including a piece of luggage, which belonged to one of the men travelling in the Bell 206 JetRanger Helicopter.

The Queensland Police Service then discovered that the private helicopter had not arrived at its destination as planned and was overdue.

A second search flight was conducted around 10pm focussing on a particular area in the vicinity of Keppel creek.

Curtis Island. Contributed

Two hours in, the RACQ service, equipped with night vision goggles, found the submerged wreckage of a helicopter, associated with the last known position provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

When the RACQ helicopter landed, two survivors were discovered in a critical condition suffering from spinal injuries and severe dehydration.

On board the RACQ helicopter, a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic along with the aircrew provided "life-saving medical assistance" an RACQ spokesperson said.

"One of the patients was unable to move due to spinal injuries and was at risk of being submerged by the incoming tide in crocodile infested waters," the spokesperson said.

"Both patients were quickly prepared for flight and transported back to Rockhampton in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

"The aircraft was carrying a personal distress beacon, however the survivors were unable to activate it due to it being located in the submerged helicopter."

Both men, a 56-year-old from Margate and a 61-year-old from Scarborough, had sustained serious injuries and were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

It is believed the helicopter experienced mechanical issues prior to crashing into the water around midday on Friday.