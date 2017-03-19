30°
News

Two men wash up on beach after chopper crash near Curtis Island

Sarah Barnham
| 19th Mar 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 9:13 AM
AT ABOUT 3.50pm Saturday, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a rescue mission near Curtis island in the Cape Keppel region after debris from a helicopter had been found washed up on the coast.
AT ABOUT 3.50pm Saturday, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a rescue mission near Curtis island in the Cape Keppel region after debris from a helicopter had been found washed up on the coast. RACQ

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT ABOUT 3.50pm Saturday, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to a rescue mission near Curtis island in the Cape Keppel region after debris from a helicopter had been found washed up on the coast.

Bits and pieces included fishing items, eskies and personal items, which an RACQ spokesperson said were consistent with a distress situation at sea.

The 12-hour search for a missing helicopter off the Central Queensland coast ended shortly after midnight when two badly injured men were located on a beach near Curtis Island.

During the search, the RACQ service found more items, including a piece of luggage, which belonged to one of the men travelling in the Bell 206 JetRanger Helicopter.

The Queensland Police Service then discovered that the private helicopter had not arrived at its destination as planned and was overdue.

A second search flight was conducted around 10pm focussing on a particular area in the vicinity of Keppel creek.

 

Curtis Island.
Curtis Island. Contributed

Two hours in, the RACQ service, equipped with night vision goggles, found the submerged wreckage of a helicopter, associated with the last known position provided by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

When the RACQ helicopter landed, two survivors were discovered in a critical condition suffering from spinal injuries and severe dehydration.

On board the RACQ helicopter, a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic along with the aircrew provided "life-saving medical assistance" an RACQ spokesperson said.

"One of the patients was unable to move due to spinal injuries and was at risk of being submerged by the incoming tide in crocodile infested waters," the spokesperson said.

"Both patients were quickly prepared for flight and transported back to Rockhampton in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

"The aircraft was carrying a personal distress beacon, however the survivors were unable to activate it due to it being located in the submerged helicopter."

Both men, a 56-year-old from Margate and a 61-year-old from Scarborough, had sustained serious injuries and were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

It is believed the helicopter experienced mechanical issues prior to crashing into the water around midday on Friday.

Gladstone Observer

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Two men wash up on beach after chopper crash near Curtis Island

Two men wash up on beach after chopper crash near Curtis Island...

Two men were found washed ashore near Curtis Island in critical conditions, after the private helicopter they were in plunged into the water.

'Saved her life': Couple on hunt for mystery Gladstone girls

Marcelline and Bradley Chamberlain hope to reunite with the Gladstone Good Samaritan girls.

GIRLS gave up plane seats so couple could attend medical appointment

'Soulmate': Gladstone to farewell much-loved Gladstone woman

Funeral notice for gladstone woman, Stacie Crawford.

The 22-year-old passed away on Friday.

'Surplus': QAL and Smelter to sell off gear at massive auction

Hassals auction: QAL and Smelter gear needs to go

A huge auction in Gladstone next week will see thousands of dollars worth of gear...

Local Partners

'Saved her life': Couple on hunt for mystery Gladstone girls

Mystery Gladstone girls give up plane seats so couple could attend potentially life-saving medical appointment in Brisbane.

'Lost for words': Gladstone nurses reveal their brave act

FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.

Two Gladstone nurses ready for the big shave.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Melissa George tells of night of terror

ACTRESS Melissa George breaks her silence on the violent assault that ended her relationship.

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Productivity with Peace and Tranquillity

255 Pikes Crossing Road, Benaraby 4680

Rural 5 3 3 Expressions of...

We challenge you to find better land in a better location with access to permanent water !!! 80 acres of supreme privacy and country quietness just 15 minutes from...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim White Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

Best in Executive Apartment Living, right in the heart of Gladstone

609/52 Oaka Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $570,000

You can wake up to amazing views and spectacular sunrises everyday once you've made this luxurious and sophisticated sub-penthouse your own. From the moment you...

DREAMING OF THE ISLAND LIFE?

301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

Residential Land This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold ... $90,000

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold lots at the Northern end of Curtis Island. The 4047m2 beach front block of land is accessible...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR AREA

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Elevated fenced block with a flat, secure play yard for the kids is a great feature of this property which is just new to the market. With access to the double...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $169,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

World-wide search for 'dream home' ends in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

DAD to retire in Gladstone region after huge search on $700K budget.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in battle for tenants

INCREASE: The latest data shows that rental vacancy rates have increased.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in fight for tenants

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!