Private Gladstone seller puts rare Ferrari up for sale

DARE YOU: This 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale auto is for sale in Gladstone.

THE most expensive car in Gladstone is for sale and if you have a cool $649,000 to spend on a Ferrari it could be yours.

The 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale auto was listed by a private seller on carsales.com.

It has only 12,990km on the clock and is one of only eight in Australia.

Worldwide, 1288 of the cars were built and only 114 with right-hand drive.

It was a class winner at Ferrari Club Australia Queensland concourse.

If more than half a million dollars is a bit of a stretch, you only need to go to Rockhampton to find a one-of-a-kind collector's item Ford Falcon for sale.

More your thing?

The 1971 Ford Falcon GT XY manual is in near immaculate condition and has only driven 2000km in the past year.

It's owner, Kenneth said at $163,000, the car was for sale to "serious buyers only”.

Kenneth owns the vehicle outright and says he doesn't need to sell, so he has no interest in tyre kickers.

Unless you have the cash, you won't even get a look.

The Ford

- Price: $163,500

- Kilometres: 69,000

- Colour: Bronze

- Interior: White

- Transmission: 4 speed, manual

- Drive: Rear wheel

- Body: 4 door, 5 seat sedan

- Engine: 8 cylinder petrol