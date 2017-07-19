24°
News

Private Gladstone seller puts rare Ferrari up for sale

Christine Mckee
| 19th Jul 2017 8:26 AM
DARE YOU: This 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale auto is for sale in Gladstone.
DARE YOU: This 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale auto is for sale in Gladstone. carsales.co

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE most expensive car in Gladstone is for sale and if you have a cool $649,000 to spend on a Ferrari it could be yours.

The 2004 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale auto was listed by a private seller on carsales.com.

It has only 12,990km on the clock and is one of only eight in Australia.

Worldwide, 1288 of the cars were built and only 114 with right-hand drive.

It was a class winner at Ferrari Club Australia Queensland concourse.

If more than half a million dollars is a bit of a stretch, you only need to go to Rockhampton to find a one-of-a-kind collector's item Ford Falcon for sale.

More your thing?

The 1971 Ford Falcon GT XY manual is in near immaculate condition and has only driven 2000km in the past year.

It's owner, Kenneth said at $163,000, the car was for sale to "serious buyers only”.

Kenneth owns the vehicle outright and says he doesn't need to sell, so he has no interest in tyre kickers.

Unless you have the cash, you won't even get a look.

The Ford

- Price: $163,500

- Kilometres: 69,000

- Colour: Bronze

- Interior: White

- Transmission: 4 speed, manual

- Drive: Rear wheel

- Body: 4 door, 5 seat sedan

- Engine: 8 cylinder petrol

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Discussions begin to bring NRL game to Gladstone

BREAKING: Discussions begin to bring NRL game to Gladstone

GLADSTONE to host a National Rugby League game? It sounds fanciful, but it's not a dream according to Mayor Matt Burnett.

Drunk driver's near miss with pedestrians, power pole on Goondoon St

Christopher Bligh, photographed by an Observer journalist in 2014.

He lost control of his vehicle and drove up onto the footpath

Men armed with axe, taser, allegedly 'storm' home

Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street.Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

One of the men leaned over the victim, holding the axe ...

Rugby royalty makes promise to Goats

Wallabies legend Tim Horan talks with Goats players including Ha'ofanga Rabekewa (pictured left).

RUGBY legend Tim Horan trains with the Gladstone Goats.

Local Partners

$4.8million win has CQ family man set for life

A Central Queensland family man has won the latest Set for Life draw and will receive $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

OVERGROWN: The council will take action if the weeds and grass are not cleared from this home.

Council says it will take action and charge work costs to owners

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

The instrument craze taking over Gladstone

Sharon Louise will share her knowledge with students young and old.

Local music school offers ukulele lessons.

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

SOLID HOME AT A GREAT PRICE- A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!

44 Golding Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 1 $115,000

This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This solid concrete home features a...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $69,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $140,000

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

IDEAL FIRST HOME!

5 Fairbairn Place, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

The perfect location in a highly sought after area and street, is 5 Fairbairn Place. This low set brick home with a double garage with side access is waiting for...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Owner&#39;s Have Relocated - This is A Must See Home With A Difference?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $179,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Live the easy life!

5/70 Hampton Drive, Tannum Sands 4680

Town House 3 2 1 $225,000

Live the easy life in the sought after location of Tannum Sands with this low maintenance unit. Only a short walk to the shops and beach the location is...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living