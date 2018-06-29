Private docs worry for future after maternity closure

KEEN TO CONTINUE: Dr Barb Panitz has been a obstetrician in Gladstone for 20 years.

DOCTOR Barb Panitz has delivered babies in Gladstone for 20 years but her future and that of other private obstetrics services is uncertain.

She has asked expecting mothers to be patient as she and three other private obstetrics doctors determine what the closure of the Mater Gladstone's maternity services means for them.

Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland announced on Wednesday that the service, which opened with the private hospital in April, 1999, would end on October 1.

Chief executive officer Lynne Sheehan said despite exhausting all options, the service was not viable given declining birth numbers.

Gladstone GP Obstetrics' Dr Panitz told The Observer she could not be certain what her service would look like from February next year.

She said the future depended on what other private doctors - Dr Adam Bush, Dr Danielle Gitsham and Dr Anja Szabo - decided, and the number of women still seeking private services.

She said the number of births she oversees every year has decreased.

Sometimes she has one or two patients per month.

"I understand the women's decisions are mostly based on the current climate on private health insurance,” Dr Panitz said.

"That's bigger than me and bigger than the ladies who wanted me to come and look after them but couldn't.”

Dr Panitz has asked people to contact her if they are interested in her services so she can determine if it is viable to continue.

She said the level of care and service she offered would not change, regardless of it being at a public hospital.

But the future of her service also depends on the availability of other private obstetrics doctors.

"Having the support of other private doctors on call is really important,” Dr Panitz said.

"If I was to stay and the rest were to leave, then that one person offering private services would find it very difficult if they wanted to have a weekend away or a night off because there won't be anyone there for their patient.”

Dr Panitz said she would contact the handful of expecting mothers between October to December who booked the private service.

Women currently booked into Mater's maternity service will be seen until October 1.

After that date, alternative arrangements will be made with Gladstone Hospital.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson said CQ Health and Gladstone Hospital would ensure they could safely meet any increased demand.