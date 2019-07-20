Prison officer assaults ‘covered up’

In one of the incidents that was reported, prison officer Greg was bashed late last year at Woodford jail after a prisoner was told he had to continue to “double-up” with another criminal. Other incidents of staff bashings have been under-reported, officers claim.

In one of the incidents that was reported, prison officer Greg was bashed late last year at Woodford jail after a prisoner was told he had to continue to “double-up” with another criminal. Other incidents of staff bashings have been under-reported, officers claim.

PRISON officers claim assaults are being under reported and classified as lower level incidents because of scrutiny over the "crisis" within Queensland Corrective Services.

Together Union secretary Alex Scott has called for a review of the management and practices of QCS including ethical standards, the "failure to address misconduct of management and the failure to deal with the assaults of staff".



He said media scrutiny is "placing pressure on the system to artificially under report the real level of assaults within centres".

"Our members believe that the incidents are being classified at lower levels of seriousness than they should be under defined policies of the service," he wrote in a letter to Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan.

In one of the major serious assaults, that was recorded accurately, prison officer Greg was bashed late last year at Woodford jail after a prisoner was told he had to continue to "double-up" with another criminal.

In relation to prisoner assaults on officers in May, QCS logs reported one serious assault, seven assaults and 37 "other assaults" which did not result in jury or require medical treatment.

There was 29 serious prisoner-on-prisoner assaults, 54 assaults and 49 other assaults.

In a separate incident this month, officers say a major disturbance in Lotus Glen jail in Far North Queensland involved three prisoners who threatened to kill the first staff member they saw while armed with mop buckets and broken broomsticks.

But officers say management consider it a non-violent demonstration despite QCS guidelines stating "threats" of physical violence are deemed violent and a major incident.

Mr Scott said he had been told by officers when a prisoner assaults a staff member there is "no consequences for the prisoner unless staff insist upon action being taken".

"In some situations, despite staff seeking action taken, there appears to have been no action taken in respect of the incidents," he said.

"The ongoing assaults and violence towards our membership is unacceptable and needs to be addressed urgently."

The letter comes amid a bitter pay dispute between the government and officers who have agreed to arbitration.

An offer of 2.5 per cent per year for three years and an operational staffing model was tabled by QCS but rejected by officers.

They say the staffing model means posts are not filled if someone is absent and could lead to another Brenden Abbott-style jail break.

A counter offer seeks 4 per cent and more sick days to equal other emergency services.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said if Mr Scott or anyone else had facts to back up the allegations in relation to assaults they should be provided to the Crime and Corruption Commission, QCS or the Queensland Police Service for investigation.

"The issues raised by the Together Union were extensively ventilated during the Crime and Corruption Commission's Taskforce Flaxton review into corrections," he said.

"Indeed the union not only provided a written submission, but a union representative also appeared to give evidence in person.

"The government has already announced that it is adopting all of Taskforce Flaxton's recommendations, and provisions were made in the State Budget to implement these.

"I am assured by the Commissioner that appropriate action is taken in relation to incidents of assault, from managerial response through to referral to the CSIU for consideration of criminal charges."

In relation to overcrowding Mr Ryan said the government had committed to recruit another 200 corrections staff and had announced it would build a new 1000-bed jail.

An expansion was underway at Capricornia jail.