Jail 'not deterring' man who stomped on partner's chest

The 39-year-old stomped on his partner's chest after punching her so hard she was knocked to the ground. Pexels

A CASINO man has appealed his sentence over two serious domestic assaults.

The 39-year-old was sentenced in February to two years' prison, 18 months of that without parole.

When he appeared before Lismore District Court via video link from custody on Friday, the court heard he'd lodged guilty pleas for his two counts of domestic violence-related assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a "fairly early" stage.

The first offence arose from an incident on July 27 last year, when he attacked his daughter's boyfriend with a knife in Goonellabah.

He then brutally assaulted his own partner in the streets of Casino on December 11.

After punching her in the head with such force he knocked her to the ground, he dragged her behind a fence and began stomping on her torso.

Solicitor Eddie Lloyd said a discount for her client's guilty pleas were not taken into account when he was originally sentenced before Lismore Local Court.

The court heard decades spent behind bars was "not deterring" her client, and that his intellectual disability should be taken into account.

"The greatest concern of the court would be the protection of the victim," Ms Lloyd said.

She said if released into intensive supervision in the community, her client hoped to live with family outside of the region and away from his victims.

With those family members, Mr Lloyd said he could have a "circuit breaker" from the "negative influences" he'd been exposed to.

The Crown Prosecutor accepted prison was "not working" but said the man was given the opportunity to partake in the Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment program, but committed the December offence two weeks into that.

Judge Wells said the police facts detailed "very serious offences", and highlighted that children were present during the first incident.

"It is clear by virtue of his repeated offending and repeated sentences of imprisonment...that's not working for him," she said.

But she said the court "can't overlook what he did".

She have the man a 25 per cent discount for his early pleas of guilty, but altered his sentences so they were not fully concurrent.

For the first incident, she sentenced him to one year and three months' prison, backdated to September 18 last year.

For the second incident, he was sentenced to 18 months -- backdated to March 18 -- with an eight month non-parole period that ends on November 17 this year.