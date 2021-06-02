Prison in lockdown due to virus scare

The Melbourne Assessment Prison is reportedly in lockdown. Picture: Ian Currie

A Melbourne prison has been plunged into lockdown amid fears of a Covid spread inside.

Hundreds of prisoners have been forced inside cells at the Melbourne Assessment Prison after a staff member visited the Spencer St Coles, which is a tier 1 exposure site.

The high security corrections facility is located just metres from Coles.

The senior prison officer worked at the prison on Tuesday and has been ordered to get tested, with other prison workers also receiving tests.



It comes as authorities this week warned that the virus could be transmitted in “fleeting” moments, such as walking past an infected person.



The state recorded six new infections on Wednesday, with a lockdown extension in talks.

It brings the state’s active cases to 67 after more than 51,000 people were tested for the virus on Tuesday.

Visits to prisons have been suspended until further notice while the Covid-19 situation is assessed and will resume when it is safe to do so.

According to Corrections Victoria, prisoners may be temporarily restricted to their cells for short periods as a precautionary measure to further reduce the risk of Covid-19 impacting the system.

There are no active Covid-19 cases in the Victorian prison system.

In a statement, a Victorian Corrections spokesperson said several staff members at the prison were undergoing testing.

The staff members have not worked since identifying as having attended a Tier 1 exposure site and it’s understood staff members are not asymptomatic.



“Seven staff members at the Melbourne Assessment Prison (MAP) are undergoing COVID-19 testing after identifying that they attended a public exposure site recently listed as a Tier 1 site,” the spokesperson said.

“As a precautionary measure, prisoners at MAP have been temporarily restricted to their cells and all close contacts of the staff members are isolating.”

