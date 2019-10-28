Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
28th Oct 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE state's corruption watchdog has charged seven prison guards, including a supervisor, with "serious criminal offences" following an investigation into a northern jail.

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre are facing 12 charges ranging from misconduct to assault.

The charges follow the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Flaxton into graft within Queensland's prison system.

The correctional officers were served with notices this morning and are expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court next month.

A Custodial Corrections Supervisor and a prison guard each face three counts of misconduct in relation to public office. Another corrections officer will face two counts of the same charge.

Two officers have been charged with one count each.

An officer has also been charged with disclosing a confidential notice which relates to a CCC hearing.

The seventh officer has been charged with common assault.

The CCC said it could not comment further because the matters were before the court

capricornia correctional centre capricornia prison ccc crime guards prison

Top Stories

    Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    premium_icon Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    News The high tea brought people together for tasty food and prizes, but money raised was for a good cause.

    GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    premium_icon GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    News Students got to learn and try advanced technologies making their way into...

    IN COURT: 74 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 74 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    Club brings popular Christmas event back for another year

    premium_icon Club brings popular Christmas event back for another year

    News Sporting club fundraises for a night of carols and markets.