Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Prison guard tested after inmate’s bite

by Shiloh Payne
9th Aug 2020 7:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A correctional officer has been bitten by a prisoner at Lotus Glen Correctional Centre in North Queensland on Sunday.

The officer will undergo testing for blood borne diseases after the prisoner lunged at them and bit the officer on the hand when unlocking a safety unit.

The prisoner then reopened an injury from a recent self-harm incident, which caused considerable amounts of bleeding.

The injured officer was treated at the scene and will be tested for diseases at hospital.

The prison health centre will treat the prisoner for their wounds.

Additional criminal charges and further prison time may be handed to prisoners when they assault officers.

The incident follows another incident earlier this year at the same facility where a custodial correctional officer received a neck injury as a result of an interaction with a prisoner.

New legislation passed in parliament in July increased the maximum penalty for serious assault on corrective services officers with aggravating circumstances, including biting, spitting and throwing bodily materials.

The offence now carries a maximum penalty of 14 years.

Originally published as Prison guard tested after inmate's bite

More Stories

editors picks prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman fined for ‘unusual’ DVO breach

        Premium Content Woman fined for ‘unusual’ DVO breach

        Crime The magistrate acknowledged the couple had a regime that was working.

        Cyclist in hospital after crash with car

        Premium Content Cyclist in hospital after crash with car

        Breaking The man in his 40s suffered leg injuries in the collision.

        Truck rollover closes highway for five hours

        Premium Content Truck rollover closes highway for five hours

        News Police say the B Double lost control coming down an incline.

        SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        Premium Content SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        Information It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public...