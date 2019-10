Lui Matalio Dylan Tiaaleaiga, 26, was charged after allegedly escaping lawful custody on July 27.

THE man who escaped and fled police custody while at Rockhampton Hospital had his matter mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

After his escape, police allege he travelled to south east Queensland before returning north where he was captured in Gladstone seven days later.

The matter was adjourned until November 13.