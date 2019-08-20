Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

Lui Matalio Dylan Tiaaleaiga, 26, was charged after allegedly escaping lawful custody on July 27.

THE man who escaped and fled police custody while at Rockhampton Hospital last month has been recommended to be sentenced or defended in the District Court.

Lui Matalio Dylan Tiaaleaiga, 26, was charged after allegedly escaping lawful custody on July 27.

After his escape, police allege he travelled to Southeast Queensland before returning north where he was captured in Gladstone seven days later.

He has been charged with escaping lawful custody, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, stealing of a vehicle, serious assault of a police officer, unlawful entry of vehicle for committing an indictable offence used/threatened violence and dangerous operation of a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance along with two counts of evading police.

Tiaaleaiga's charges where before Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday where solicitor Grant Cagney, acting as town agent, represented him. Mr Cagney said he was likely to plead guilty.

The court heard police had elected for the escape lawful custody charge to be an indictable offence - meaning it has to be dealt with in the District Court.

Tiaaleaiga was arrested in Gladstone after several police pursuits throughout the morning of August 3.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said he was driving south near Mount Larcom when he was first spotted by police.

Police unsuccessfully attempted twice to use stingers to stop the vehicle.

"He drove around both of those,” Det Insp Shadlow said.

The police pursuit continued until Tiaaleaiga allegedly sped through a red light and officers terminated the chase.

An hour later the stolen vehicle was spotted again and police took chase. He ran into two police cars and civilian vehicles before coming to a halt.

Det Insp Shadlow said anyone who helped him escape will also pay the consequences.

The matter was adjourned until October 9.