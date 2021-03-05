Printing dreams into reality: Woman launches business

Shannue Ongheen has completed four courses through CQ University and is launching her new business Imbue Letterpress Printmaking with her 19th century letterpress machine.

Shannue Ongheen has completed four courses through CQ University and is launching her new business Imbue Letterpress Printmaking with her 19th century letterpress machine.

A Gladstone woman is printing her dreams into reality with the launch of her new business, while still studying at CQUniversity.

Part-way through her Diploma in Visual Arts, Shannue Ongheen is launching Imbue Letterpress Printmaking, fulfilling a dream years in the making.

“Having also been an artistic person, I realised that for me to feel fulfilled in an occupation, I need to be in a creative industry,” she said.

“I have always held CQUniversity in high regard since I completed the STEPS program in 2007.”

This led her to complete he first formal study in visual arts, a Certificate III, online, in 2016.

“At first, I found it difficult to get accustomed to online study,” Ms Ongheen said.

“I was also sceptical as to how I was going to learn this online when visual arts is so very hands-on and practical.

“However, living in the information age has its advantages and one of them is the access of knowledge via the internet.

“As I progressed with my studies, I soon found that I preferred studying online at my own pace, in the comfort of my own home.

“As someone who had once detested online studying, this came as a surprise.”

Linoleum carvings produced by Shannue Ongheen. After studying four courses through CQ University she is launching her Gladstone business Imbue Letterpress Printmaking.

Building a rapport with her teacher Carmen Gray led to further study.

“I wanted to indulge myself further and study the field of visual arts at a more extensive level,” she said.

“The Diploma of Visual Arts also enables me to specialise in an area which relates to my practice, which in my case is printmaking.”

To help launch her fledgling business, Ms Ongheen purchased a cast-iron 19th Century letterpress machine.

Currently she said she was using linoleum to produce her prints.

“I have recently received decorative moveable lead type from overseas which I’m looking forward to working with,” she said.

“However, at some stage I would like to experiment with polymer plates as well, which will create sharper lines in my illustrations, thus allowing me to print unique business cards and labels.

“I love experimenting with hand-lettering and I draw a lot of inspiration from our native flora and fauna, so my work often reflects that.”

Determined to make her business a success, Ms Ongheen’s study didn’t end in the artistic sphere.

She has now completed a Certificate III in Business Administration.

“The structure of learning has helped me to get started on the right foot,” Ms Ongheen said.

“The content of the material is engaging and the depth of knowledge that I have acquired has been rewarding.

“Similarly, learning about the expectations of how an artist should conduct their business, has helped me to understand the aspect of professionalism that goes along with being an artist.”

More information about Imbue Letterpress Printmaking can found on the website.

