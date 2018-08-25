Print-perfect donation for Gladstone kidney sufferers

THE bare walls of the Gladstone Hospital Renal Unit have been made a little brighter.

Representatives of the Queensland Branch of the Kidney Support Group made a donation of four photo prints to the unit.

Branch member Herb St Pierre said it would give the patients something nice to look at.

"They're here for hours at a time,” he said.

"And we're always looking for ways to make their stay more pleasant.

"Pat (Howard) has a done a good job of selecting the prints.

"There's only room for two, so they'll have to rotate them.”

Mr St Pierre has been a member of the group for more than 20 years.

"I got involved when my wife was diagnosed with kidney failure,” he said.

"For 13 years we had to drive to Rockhampton for treatment.

"She had a machine at home for five years then had a kidney transplant, which lasted eight years.

"She was back on dialysis for the rest of her life.”

Mr St Pierre's wife passed away 14 years ago this weekend.

"Things are improving with the machines that help keep people going,” he said.

"And there have been enormous improvements with transplants to make them last longer.”

The group will be raising funds for electronic tablets for younger patients.