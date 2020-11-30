Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz.
Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz.
News

Principal’s emotional message to 2020 graduates

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
30th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE State High School’s principal has delivered an emotional message to the class of 2020 and recognised their efforts in persevering through a difficult year.

Garry Goltz said the wider school community including fellow students, parents and staff, were incredibly proud of Year 12 for reaching the end of the year.

“As you enter the final week of your time at State High, please know that, as a school, we are very proud of you,” Mr Goltz said.

READ MORE: MEGA-GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at GSHS formal

READ MORE: Alarming decline prompts free swimming lesson push

“It is well known the number of challenges that you faced throughout your school journey (first full preps, first year 7s in high school, first in the New QCE system) but it has been your response to this year that stands you apart.”

Mr Goltz said the class of 2020 had been strong, focused and resilient in their tertiary education during 2020.

“There have been some tough moments, some concerns, some anxious times but you have weathered the storm and are just a few days away,” he said.

READ MORE: Cruel twist of fate in mystery of missing Boyne Island man

READ MORE: GALLERY: Rosella State High formal 2020

“Thank you for taking on the support of your family and friends when you needed it and for the trust you placed in our Gladstone State High School team to get you here.”

Mr Goltz said the school looked forward to finishing this week strong for them.
“Making sure that you stay the course and finish what you started some 13 years ago!” he said.

“We are proud of you all!”

gladstone state high school graduation 2020 queensland school graduates schools in focus gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEE THE PHOTOS: Rugby league stars fish at Awoonga

        Premium Content SEE THE PHOTOS: Rugby league stars fish at Awoonga

        News Two Canberra Raiders players took to Central Queensland waters last weekend.

        Woman refused to take drug test because her ‘mouth hurt’

        Premium Content Woman refused to take drug test because her ‘mouth hurt’

        Crime Sheree Ann Bennett-Wood said she wasn’t sure how the drugs got into her system.

        Bushfire breaks out at Boyne Valley

        Premium Content Bushfire breaks out at Boyne Valley

        News The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards the Bulburin National...

        Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

        Premium Content Byfield singer joins Agnes Blues line-up

        Music A Central Queensland artist has been announced as the fifth act to play at the...