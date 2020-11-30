Principal’s emotional message to 2020 graduates

GLADSTONE State High School’s principal has delivered an emotional message to the class of 2020 and recognised their efforts in persevering through a difficult year.

Garry Goltz said the wider school community including fellow students, parents and staff, were incredibly proud of Year 12 for reaching the end of the year.

“As you enter the final week of your time at State High, please know that, as a school, we are very proud of you,” Mr Goltz said.

“It is well known the number of challenges that you faced throughout your school journey (first full preps, first year 7s in high school, first in the New QCE system) but it has been your response to this year that stands you apart.”

Mr Goltz said the class of 2020 had been strong, focused and resilient in their tertiary education during 2020.

“There have been some tough moments, some concerns, some anxious times but you have weathered the storm and are just a few days away,” he said.

“Thank you for taking on the support of your family and friends when you needed it and for the trust you placed in our Gladstone State High School team to get you here.”

Mr Goltz said the school looked forward to finishing this week strong for them.

“Making sure that you stay the course and finish what you started some 13 years ago!” he said.

“We are proud of you all!”