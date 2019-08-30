Principal tries to shut down parents’ posting

A QUEENSLAND principal ordered to do a refresher course in code-of-conduct training after she allegedly failed to support a vulnerable teacher returning to the classroom after brain surgery has discouraged parents from posting about the issue on Facebook.

Just hours after The Courier Mail reported on secret education department moves to try to send her for retraining, Sunshine Beach State School principal Jennifer Easey today wrote to parents to ask them "to consider refraining from providing commentary about the issue on social media or other forums".

"While I appreciate your desire to understand the specifics of the matters raised in today's stories, I am sure that you would understand that I am unable to go into any details for legal and privacy reasons," Ms Easey told parents.

Ms Easey labelled The Courier Mail's reporting of her legal bid in Brisbane Supreme Court to block the education department's move to force her to do the refresher course, as a "sensitive story".

"Some of the matters raised in these media reports concern ongoing legal matters that you may or may not be aware of," Ms Easey told parents today.

Sunshine Beach State School principal Jenny Easey.

The education department took "management action" against Ms Easey, principal of Sunshine Beach State School, in February after a formal complaint was lodged with ethical standards following the suicide of teacher Adam Bruin, 37, in November 2017.

She says in court documents that she has not been found guilty of any of the alleged misconduct and no adverse findings have been made against her.

Ms Easey told parents in the letter today that yesterday's story had caused her a high degree of distress.

"I want to reassure you today that we treat the safety and welfare of… every member of our staff , as our highest priority at all times," Ms Easey told parents.

Ms Easey was ordered to complete the refresher course in the education department's code of conduct by March 13, after she was found to have seriously breached her obligations to demonstrate a high standard of workplace behaviour in allegedly failing to support Bruin, a father of two, in 2014, court documents state.

She is also alleged to have inappropriately overturned a decision allowing another senior teacher to act as Bruin's return-to-work co-ordinator and rehabilitation officer, and allegedly had a conflict of interest in appointing herself as his co-ordinator, court documents state.

Ms Easey has not responded to requests for comment.