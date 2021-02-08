Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz.
Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz.
Education

Principal outlines school’s direction in 2021

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The principal of a Gladstone high school has outlined the direction which his school is headed in for 2021.

Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz said the improvements of 2020 were still fresh in his mind.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“As a school we are committed to continuing to build the very best environment possible for our students,” Mr Goltz said.

To do this, the experienced principal said the GSHS board had identified three key focus areas:

Inclusion through differentiation;

– Supporting our teachers to further develop an expert teaching team through application of a collegial engagement model; coaching and profiling;

– Continue to refine behaviour management systems and capabilities.

Mr Goltz said the focus areas would ensure GSHS students continued to access the very best education at his school.

“We will unpack these areas in a bit more detail in upcoming newsletters,” he wrote in the most recent newsletter.

“2021 is looking like another great year at State High!”

More Gladstone schools news:

FIRST DAY IN PICS: Gladstone students return to school

Meet three CQ students in line for a top resources honour

Meet the winners from Council’s Australia Day Awards

gladstone state high school principals address schools in focus
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluebottle, the second marine sting at Agnes today

        Premium Content Bluebottle, the second marine sting at Agnes today

        News The second child reportedly came out of the water with a bluebottle on their leg.

        BREAKING: Man suffers burns at Colosseum grassfire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man suffers burns at Colosseum grassfire

        News The burns victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital and another man was treated on...

        UPDATE: Paramedics assist Agnes marine sting victim

        Premium Content UPDATE: Paramedics assist Agnes marine sting victim

        News The victim was a primary school-aged girl.

        Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

        Premium Content Why grey nomads are flocking to this Mt Larcom caravan park

        News The news further cements the Gladstone region’s reputation as a bucket list...