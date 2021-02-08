Principal outlines school’s direction in 2021

The principal of a Gladstone high school has outlined the direction which his school is headed in for 2021.

Gladstone State High School principal Garry Goltz said the improvements of 2020 were still fresh in his mind.

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“As a school we are committed to continuing to build the very best environment possible for our students,” Mr Goltz said.

To do this, the experienced principal said the GSHS board had identified three key focus areas:

– Inclusion through differentiation;

– Supporting our teachers to further develop an expert teaching team through application of a collegial engagement model; coaching and profiling;

– Continue to refine behaviour management systems and capabilities.

Mr Goltz said the focus areas would ensure GSHS students continued to access the very best education at his school.

“We will unpack these areas in a bit more detail in upcoming newsletters,” he wrote in the most recent newsletter.

“2021 is looking like another great year at State High!”

More Gladstone schools news:

– FIRST DAY IN PICS: Gladstone students return to school

– Meet three CQ students in line for a top resources honour

– Meet the winners from Council’s Australia Day Awards