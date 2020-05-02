Princess helps those hit hard by COVID-19

Britain's Princess Charlotte helps to deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area along. Picture: AP

Britain's Princess Charlotte helps to deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area along. Picture: AP

Princess Charlotte has helped deliver vital aid packages to those in need during the UK's coronavirus lockdown ahead of her fifth birthday.

The Princess delivered homemade pasta to people isolating at home from coronavirus.

The Sun reports, Charlotte joined her family in a ­delivery van doing door-to-door rounds, getting drenched in a downpour.

Britain's Princess Charlotte helps out the needy ahead of her fifth birthday. Picture: AP

Her parents William, 37, and Kate, 38, cooked the food with help from the kids at their home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

They then handed out more than a dozen precious bags to vulnerable people forced to stay indoors.

The family spent Two-and-a-half hours doing deliveries, with ­photos showing Charlotte sorting out the bags.

The food was delivered around their local neighbourhood. Picture: AP

Dressed in a gingham smock dress, she also walked up to doors to hand over the grub.

The pictures, taken by Kate, were released to mark Charlotte's birthday.

A royal source said last night: "They had a great time but got absolutely drenched in a downpour."

Princess Charlotte turns five this weekend. Picture: AP

More than 1,000 meals were made and delivered in the first week alone. The housekeeping team up at Balmoral have also been making face masks and laundry bags for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

MORE NEWS

Kim Jong Un 'found alive' in bizarre location

Aussies suffering 'lockdown fatigue'

Meanwhile, staff at Windsor Castle have made scrubs, washbags, headbands and hats for NHS staff at various hospitals, including Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

The Royals have also joining in supporting the NHS during COVID-19. Picture: Getty

Wills and Kate have been staying at their home in Norfolk since the social isolation rules came into force in March.

They were seen at their front door last week clapping the NHS.

The new photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.

The pasta meals were well received. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

Last month, Charlotte's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest and longest-serving monarch, turned 94. However there was little fanfare to mark that occasion as Britain endures a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak - its worst national crisis since World War Two.

Parts of this article first appeared in The Sun and are published here with permission.

Originally published as Princess helps those hit hard by COVID-19