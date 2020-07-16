Princess Beatrice stuns in latest photo

A chic never-before-seen black and white image of Princess Beatrice has been released today, with the royal rocking a sleek, sophisticated look.

Princess Beatrice has shown off a glam look in a striking never-before-seen snap posted on Instagram today.

The 31-year-old engaged royal - whose wedding has been delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19 - has stunned royal fans in a black and white image taken for British magazine Chaos SixtyNine.

In the image the princess is seen with loose, voluminous curls, bold brushed brows and a glossy lip, having had her makeup done by a celebrity artist who has worked with the Kardashians.

The previously unseen images were shot by British photographer Phil Poynte, whose celebrity shoots have appeared in Love, Interview and Vogue magazines.

Sharing the image to Instagram, Poynte wrote: "As part of the Chaos SixtyNine Lips cover with @patmcgrathreal, HRH Princess Beatrice of York was kind enough to sit for a personal portrait session. Here's the result... Stunning!"

He went on to share a second shot of Beatrice's lips covered in red lipstick and glitter by British artist-to-the-stars Pat McGrath, a famed industry figure who has her own line, Pat McGrath Labs, which featured Kim Kardashian West in a campaign for her best-selling Dark Star 006 eye kit.

The images were taken in 2017 and released by the photographer today.

The new images are the first professional photographs shared of the princess since it was announced her upcoming wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was cancelled.

Beatrice was originally set to marry Mozzi in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace at the end of May, but opted to postpone indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a spokesperson for the couple told People .

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pose together as their engagement is announced. Picture: Buckingham Palace via Getty Images.

Mozzi, 37, the son of France-based Count Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, proposed to Beatrice during a romantic trip to the Italian island of Capri last September.

The couple have been family friends for years and were both reportedly recovering from separate heartbreaks when they began dating.

Beatrice had split from longtime boyfriend Dave Clark in 2016 after a decade together, and Edoardo had recently broken off his engagement to architect Dara Huang, whom he had lived with in London.

Dara, who is also mother to his son, wished the couple the best when news of their engagement broke, telling the Daily Mail "I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families".

The cancellation of Beatrice's wedding comes after a scandalous 12-months for the royal family, with her father Prince Andrew reportedly "nervous" following the arrest of his pal, Ghislaine Maxwell, amid the Epstein probe.

It's reported that Maxwell was the one who first introduced the Queen's son to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, who has since claimed she slept with Andrew at least three times, beginning when she was just 17 years old.

The Prince has vehemently denied the accusations, most infamously during his trainwreck interview with BBC's Newsnight program last November, which subsequently led to his resignation from public duties.

In June, the Department of Justice submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the UK Home Office for Prince Andrew to answer questions over Epstein's offending.

Prince Andrew is reportedly ‘nervous’ following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Getty Images.

However, media lawyer Mark Stevens told The Sun that the request may be "a trap" to lure the royal over to the US.

"They know they can't extradite him. What they're trying to do is get him over voluntarily and, if they think they've got enough evidence, charge him there," he told the publication.

"He's not a witness, he's a covert target of this operation."

The DoJ application sparked a war of words between Prince Andrew and US authorities, who accused him of trying to "falsely portray himself to the public" after he publicly insisted he had offered to help in the Epstein investigation "at least three times" and was being treated at a "lower standard" than other citizens.

Originally published as Princess Beatrice stuns in latest photo