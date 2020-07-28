Prince Harry’s private Instagram revealed

Prince Harry's private Instagram handle and the speed of his whirlwind romance with Meghan Markle have been revealed in the latest extract of Finding Freedom - a new book about the couple's exit from the royal family.

It comes as a royal source told the Daily Mail the book is sure to have "torpedoed" any chance at re-entry into the royal family after the one-year review period the "Megxit" initially promised.

The latest Finding Freedom extract published in The Times on Monday reveals how the couple had their first date in a private room at Dean St Townhouse in London's Soho with just one trusted waiter to attend to them.

They are said to have entered via a secret service entrance and connected over their passion for making the world a better place.

Shortly afterwards, she "began to follow a mysterious-looking Instagram account by the name of @SpikeyMau5," the authors wrote in the third extract of the book

"With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry's private account.

"A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5.

"Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. "Spike" was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers. Harry's Facebook account (before he shut it down) had a profile photo of three guys in Panama hats taken from the back in an MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel suite.

"The account said he was from Maun, Botswana. Prior to that photo, Harry used the image of King Julien, the eccentric lemur from the Dreamworks movie Madagascar."

An image posted on Meghan Markle’s Instagram shortly after their first date. Picture: Instagram.

While the couple are said not to have shared a kiss after their first date, Meghan's private Instagram account later shared a much less cryptic post - a picture of candy love hearts with the inscription "Kiss Me" and the caption "Lovehearts in London".

The extract claims the couple quickly moved to a serious relationship footing and the Prince would regularly visit her in Canada - flying commercial with just one security guard.

"It didn't take long for Harry's visits to become an open secret among the residents. As one of Meghan's neighbours said, "When a black SUV was parked with guys inside wearing headsets and eating burritos, we'd say, 'Hey, Harry's in town!'" the extract read.

"But the news never went further than the community Facebook page, typically devoted to discussions about shovelling snow and dog poop."

Book authors, journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, are said to have had access to more than 100 people for the book that has been billed as presenting the Sussex' side of the story.

The couple issued a statement saying they have not collaborated or given an interview for the book. However the lack of legal action against it has raised questions from some commentators given the couple have recently sued over drone pictures of their son Archie and are taking action against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Other pictures on Meghan Markle’s Instagram account provided clues as to her new romance. Picture: Meghan Markle/ Instagram

At the time however, no one knew her new love was Prince Harry. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram.

The book has ruffled royal features, however palace sources were reported to be "relaxed" there have been no bombshell revelations so far.

A source told the Daily Mailthe couple have now "torpedoed" any chance they may have had of reinstating their royal career after the first year of life outside the family.

The couple's original "Megxit" deal contained a review clause after one year, effectively leaving the door ajar for them to return to royal life in future.

A royal household source said: "The review period has not yet been discussed but it doesn't seem as if there is any way of going back now. Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful."

Another source told the publication. "The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family."

"But it's hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as 'hybrid' royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US."

The extracts released so far also contain claims that Prince Harry cut off a friend who had made disparaging remarks about Meghan.

One senior royal is said to have referred to her as "Harry's showgirl", while another member of the family told an aide "she comes with a lot of baggage".

It has also claimed Prince Harry and Prince William "hardly spoke" by the northern summer of 2017 shortly before the couple announced their engagement.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge is reported to have done little to "bridge the divide" between the families

Finding Freedom will be released on August 11.

