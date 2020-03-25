Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus, Clarence House says.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms, but is otherwise in "good health", it said.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Prince Charles has tested positive for the virus. Picture:Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," a statement said.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw Prince Charles two weeks ago.

"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further," it said.

The Prince's last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A source said his doctor's most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall remain at the residence and self-isolating.

The source said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits and the prince was up and about and not bedridden.

Medical advice is that it's unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. Charles has spoken to his sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, as well as the Queen.

More to come.

Originally published as Prince Charles tests positive for virus