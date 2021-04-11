Prince Charles' emotional first appearance

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his father the Duke of Edinburgh in an emotional public statement, speaking of his family's "sorrow."

Charles said he misses his father "enormously" and the Duke would be "so deeply touched" by the outpouring of grief.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to The Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," Prince Charles told ITV in a video statement from Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously.

"He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that.

"It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

Earlier, it was revealed Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral alone, with Meghan Markle to remain in the United States.

It's a decision that many saw coming given the risk that COVID-19 and travelling would pose to the heavily pregnant Duchess of Sussex.

A source close to Meghan said she made "every effort" to go.

"The Duchess has made every effort to travel alongside The Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance from her physician," they told royal journalist Omid Scobie.

It comes as details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral were revealed, with the royal to be farewelled at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The ceremony will take place at 3pm (UK time) and will be attended by 30 people in line with coronavirus rules.

The funeral is expected to be attended by family members and "long-standing staff". The ceremony will take place entirely within the place grounds and there will be no public access, with people strongly advised not to go to Windsor.

Instead a national minute's silence will be observed at 3pm to mark the start of the funeral and it will be televised.

For now Philip's coffin will remain in the Queen's private chapel.