Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VEHICLE FIRE: Fire crews were called to the Puma in Mt Larcom for a prime mover on fire overnight.
VEHICLE FIRE: Fire crews were called to the Puma in Mt Larcom for a prime mover on fire overnight.
News

Prime mover catches fire near servo

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Sep 2019 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called after a prime mover caught fire at the Puma service station in Mt Larcom overnight.

Three fire crews arrived at the scene on the Bruce Highway about 7.45pm. The vehicle appeared to have been on fire and was extinguished by the truck driver.

QFES crews helped dampen the brakes and make the vehicle safe.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared an air hose had leaked, which blew a tyre and heated up, resulting in the fire.

She said the fire was confined to the prime mover, which was disconnected from the trailer and moved away from other vehicles.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

More Stories

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Two campfires lit during ban

    premium_icon Two campfires lit during ban

    News Firefighters attended campgrounds overnight where they discovered two fires burning.

    New takeaway offers food for thought

    premium_icon New takeaway offers food for thought

    News A passion for food is what inspired this business owner to open up a new takeaway...

    The secret to life at 90

    premium_icon The secret to life at 90

    News LEWIS Weston, a 90-year-old war veteran and prostate cancer survivor, has one...

    Monumental legacy for small school

    premium_icon Monumental legacy for small school

    News A Boyne Valley school has made the most of a funding program by creating a lasting...

    • 19th Sep 2019 10:00 AM