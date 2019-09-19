Prime mover catches fire near servo

VEHICLE FIRE: Fire crews were called to the Puma in Mt Larcom for a prime mover on fire overnight.

EMERGENCY services were called after a prime mover caught fire at the Puma service station in Mt Larcom overnight.

Three fire crews arrived at the scene on the Bruce Highway about 7.45pm. The vehicle appeared to have been on fire and was extinguished by the truck driver.

QFES crews helped dampen the brakes and make the vehicle safe.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared an air hose had leaked, which blew a tyre and heated up, resulting in the fire.

She said the fire was confined to the prime mover, which was disconnected from the trailer and moved away from other vehicles.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.